AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 2,979,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

