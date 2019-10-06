Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.15.

NYSE AGN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Allergan has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $193.44. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.11.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

