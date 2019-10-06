Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 174,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $297.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 211.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,913 in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

