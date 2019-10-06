Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 211.15%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $42,412.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,344.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,929 shares of company stock worth $1,167,913 in the last ninety days. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alphatec by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

