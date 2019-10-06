Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.35.

AYX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -553.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.06. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $147.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.53, for a total transaction of $234,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total transaction of $656,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,099 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,037. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

