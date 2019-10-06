AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMC. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

AMC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.85. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 985,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 648.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 749,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 476,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 338,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

