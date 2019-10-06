Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America raised Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Ameren and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.53. 1,053,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.22. Ameren has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 752,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

