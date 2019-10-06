Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 76,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $676.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,663,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,540,585.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,037,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,603,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,400 shares of company stock worth $6,285,737. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 283,684 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 79,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.