American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE AEL traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 515,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.00. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,762,000 after buying an additional 134,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,720,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,301,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,828,000 after acquiring an additional 133,419 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,620,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,328,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

