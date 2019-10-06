Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,894,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,449.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,796.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

