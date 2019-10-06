Analysts Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.07). Acasti Pharma posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

ACST has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:ACST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. 779,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,744. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $160.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of Acasti Pharma worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

