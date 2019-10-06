Analysts Anticipate Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to report sales of $65.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.30 million. Appian posted sales of $54.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $261.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $262.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $304.55 million, with estimates ranging from $301.61 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

APPN stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.94. 350,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,052. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.02. Appian has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $20,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $73,754.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,166 shares of company stock worth $35,045,345. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 97.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 83.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 750.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.