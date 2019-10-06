Analysts Anticipate argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post -$1.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.60). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($5.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,937,000 after buying an additional 209,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,904 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 6.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,019,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in argenx by 86.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 343,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 159,632 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 141,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.58. argenx has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $150.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.20.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

