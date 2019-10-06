Analysts Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 189.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $674.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 85.75%. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.78. The company had a trading volume of 335,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,087. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $134.37.

In related news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $777,136.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cimpress by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 8.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 350.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,148,000 after acquiring an additional 70,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at $340,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

