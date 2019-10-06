Analysts Anticipate Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 212,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $105.70. 2,977,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,357. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $109.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

