Analysts Anticipate Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce $224.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.40 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $184.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $880.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.50 million to $883.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $2,334,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $103,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,688 shares in the company, valued at $454,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,387 shares of company stock worth $10,173,118 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 74.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $128.79. 737,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,863. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

