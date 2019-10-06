Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.33 Million

Equities analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post $110.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.98 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $151.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $493.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.45 million to $497.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $469.30 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $483.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,186,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,214,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,360 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 149,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $19,853,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 555,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,007. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71 and a beta of 1.87. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.