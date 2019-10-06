Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.51 million.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.93. 2,310,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596,675 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,270,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 271.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,528,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,589 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.7% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,292,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,825 shares during the period. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

