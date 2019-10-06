Analysts Expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to post $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UniFirst.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of UNF traded up $6.40 on Friday, reaching $192.94. 96,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.72. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $132.38 and a 12 month high of $205.22.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $1,698,163.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,945,159.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,263,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,385,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

