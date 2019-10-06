Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT at $7.03

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of analysts have commented on ADAP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 704,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 418,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,143,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 304,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

