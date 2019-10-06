Analysts Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Price Target at $49.20

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $27,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,841.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $172,797 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ducommun by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Ducommun by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

