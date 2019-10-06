Analysts Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) PT at GBX 4,010

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,932.50 ($51.39).

Several research analysts have commented on JMAT shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) target price on the stock.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,225 ($42.14) per share, for a total transaction of £387 ($505.68). Insiders have bought a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $110,472 over the last 90 days.

Shares of JMAT traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,850 ($37.24). 695,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,960.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,150.08. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,611 ($47.18). The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

