Analysts Set KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) PT at GBX 692.50

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

A number of research firms recently commented on KAZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective (down from GBX 850 ($11.11)) on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.87) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 398 ($5.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,956,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 428.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 553.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.03. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Charles Watson purchased 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46). Also, insider Lynda Armstrong purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £7,960 ($10,401.15).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

