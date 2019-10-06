Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $35.67

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 1,724,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,859,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $11,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

