Analysts Set Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT at $15.75

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 730,475 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 752,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 332,860 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,476,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,700,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 685,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Sientra has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $291.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

