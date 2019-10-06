Analysts Set Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $46.50

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price objective on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.64. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $1,303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 21.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

