Analysts Set Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) PT at $140.00

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.82. 118,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,537. The firm has a market cap of $186.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $111.12 and a 52-week high of $138.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

