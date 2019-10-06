AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANGO. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 899,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.71. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $292,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,847 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 380,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 325,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.