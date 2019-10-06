Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) will announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anixter International’s earnings. Anixter International posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. Anixter International has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director F Philip Handy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,657 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 80.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 26.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

