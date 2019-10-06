Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an average rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,496,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Antero Resources has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $881.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 953,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

