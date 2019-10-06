Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AON were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,130,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,498,000 after buying an additional 1,017,180 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.9% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after buying an additional 531,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,896,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,968,000 after buying an additional 23,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,294,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 482,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.26 and its 200 day moving average is $185.92. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $198.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.64.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.