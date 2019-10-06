Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

APEX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 7,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Apex Global Brands has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

