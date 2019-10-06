APIS (APIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One APIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. APIS has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $48,302.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIS has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000468 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000819 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About APIS

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

