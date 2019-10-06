Apollo Currency Tops 24 Hour Volume of $573,080.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $573,080.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007678 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

