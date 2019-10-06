Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

AIT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.81. 137,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,760. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

