Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $51.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,944. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

