Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

