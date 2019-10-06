ArcticCoin (ARC) Price Down 25.5% This Week

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. ArcticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArcticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007498 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

