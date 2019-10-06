Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 591.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

