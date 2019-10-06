Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ARES stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 400,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

In related news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 274,712 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $7,601,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,460,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

