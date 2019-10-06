Arion (ARION) Price Down 53.8% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $13,932.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00192113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.01028957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00090904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,217,946 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.