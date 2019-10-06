Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ASNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.64.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

Shares of ASNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,689,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Ascena Retail Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 10,395,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 1,197,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 3,709,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,266,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 260,054 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,337,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,031,249 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 3,196,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,332,589 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.