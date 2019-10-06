ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASGN. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on ASGN to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on ASGN and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ASGN traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 204,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,822. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.94. ASGN has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 625,197 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,977,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,480,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ASGN by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,080,000 after acquiring an additional 144,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

