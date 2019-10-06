Asian Fintech (AFIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,496.00

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $56,496.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00191967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.01034946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00090763 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

