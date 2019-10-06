ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.04. The stock had a trading volume of 477,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,319. ASML has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $252.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in ASML by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

