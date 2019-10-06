Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATRA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 379,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $745.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $47,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at $783,552.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.