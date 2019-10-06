Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATTO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atento from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atento currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

NYSE ATTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 16,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,271. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Atento had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $441.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,951 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 361,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

