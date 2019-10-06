Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Atrion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $779.30. 52,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $829.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.20. Atrion has a 12 month low of $659.46 and a 12 month high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the second quarter worth $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth $100,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.