Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $33.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $167,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 1,223,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,017. The company has a market capitalization of $635.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

