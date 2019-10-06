Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,017. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $635.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

